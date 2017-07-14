SARASOTA—A man in Sarasota is found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with a toddler in the car.

The witness who took this cell phone video tells SNN the man was stopped on Washington Boulevard just north of 10th street. The young child was climbing around in the car.

She says she dialed 911. A short time later, an ambulance and the police responded to the scene.

A Sarasota Police Spokeswoman says the man in the car was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. No word on his condition or whether any charges have been filed.