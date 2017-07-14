SARASOTA — During the summer, camps and clinics are a common option kids have to occupy their time while out of school and for athletes, it’s a chance to improve their skills.
For any of you interested in basketball, a skills clinic is coming to the Robert L Taylor Community Complex July 22nd. It’s called the Versatile Basketball program run by former Riverview High star Haminn “Q” Quaintance.
Q played played at Kent State during college and has traveled the world as a professional. He’s been involved with several basketball camps for years, but is happy to be holding some back in his home area. The primary focus is introducing and mastering fundamentals of the game.
