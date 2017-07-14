SARASOTA- Sarasota City Manager Tom Barwin and two construction workers, helped to subdue a man who attacked an elderly woman outside a church Thursday afternoon.

According to a city press release an aggressive, unstable man tried to rob a woman who outside Saint Martha Catholic Church on 200 N. Orange Avenue in Downtown Sarasota.

Barwin was riding his bike downtown when he saw the man, identified as 28 year old Jason Perez , when he saw Perez pounding on cars and acting erratically.

While Barwin was calling 911, Perez allegedly attacked the woman as she was leaving the church.

Barwin jumped off his bike and tried to detain the suspect, but after he tried to escape, two construction workers arrived and helped Barwin subdue the Perez until police arrived.

Perez was arrested and charged with attempted robbery and battery on a victim over 65 years of age.