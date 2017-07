A local dance instructor returns to the country he loves.

LAKEWOOD RANCH – A local business is heading to Cuba this year and bringing a whole dance troupe with them.

And one of the instructors is making a return to the country he loves.

Marco La Manno says Alejandro Sanchez is someone you should know on the Suncoast.

As an online bonus, SNN’s Marco La Manno received dance lessons while visiting Dancing on the Suncoast. Notice the look on his face when he realized he did everything correctly.