VENICE—A student training flight ended up being a lesson in crash landing today at Venice Municipal Airport.

A male student pilot and female instructor were on board the single engine plane when it experienced a flight problem as the student pilot attempted to land at Venice airport around 10:40 a.m., he encountered a crosswind and lost control of the plane.

That’s according to the instructor, who immediately took control of the aircraft the plane ended up in a drainage ditch, damaging the nose gear and propeller.

There were no injuries.

The airport director says the student pilot and instructor had taken off earlier in the day from page field in Fort Myers the FAA is investigating.