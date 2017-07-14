MANATEE- A unique way of cleaning up Bradenton will come in the form of a ballot bin.

754 cigarette butts were found along the Bradenton Riverwalk.

Keep Manatee Beautiful in partnership with Keep America Beautiful and a London based charity Hubbub launched a new pilot program.

“Its called a ballot bin, it’s a way of interacting with your cigarette litter receptacle by voting,” says Ingrid McClellan, Executive Director of Keep Manatee Beautiful.

There are 7 ballot bins located around Bradenton in an effort to get rid of cigarette butt littering.

McClellan says the question can be fun, social issues and educational.

“The first question that we have out there on our 7 receptacle that we out there in the community, identified by the city of Bradenton, where they should go, was favorite city park? Riverwalk of Palma Sola Causeway,” says McClellan.

Manatee County resident Robert Reed likes this new concept.

“It’s cool, it’s much better than blowing in the water and killing, birds eating your butts and stuff, it’s disgusting.

Keep Manatee Beautiful will change the question every few weeks and see if its making a difference.

Reed says he will do his part.

“Now that I know, whats that about, I will definitely check it out.” says Reed

The next question will be best boating? Braden River or Manatee River.