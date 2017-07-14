SARASOTA – Commuters rejoice! The Hudson Bayou Bridge on Osprey Avenue is back open after nearly a year shut down.

The signs are pulled away and cars drive over a bridge that hasn’t been open to traffic since August 1, 2016.

It closed to microtunnel under the bridge in the Hudson Bayou. After failing once, the microtunneling was a success.

Of course, commuters are happy to have their bridge back, but environmental engineer Tony Centuroine says microtunneling under the bridge serves huge purpose.

Microtunneling is a digging technique used to construct small tunels under water.

Lift Station 87 will be completed in 2020.