BRADENTON – Two credit card skimmers are found at a Bradenton gas station.

After the morning inspection, an employee at the Marathon gas station located at 6620 Manatee Avenue West noticed two of their pumps were tampered with early Friday morning.

Employees believe the skimmers were planted sometime Thursday night after closing.

Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson, Dave Bristow said,this was not the first time this station has been targeted.

“This is the third time we’ve been called out to this station, so this station has been hit with these devices in the past. And unfortunately, there’s really not a whole lot consumers can do when they’re actually going in to fill up.”

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office advises consumers to pay inside with cash and if they are using their card, to carefully examine gas pumps before using.