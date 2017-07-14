Sarasota- Feld is expected to quietly close its center for elephant conservation.

First it removed the elephant acts from their shows, then the greatest show on earth ended this spring and now due to mounting expenses from its 200-acre Indian elephant retirement home, PETA says the CEC will now close too. According to the herald tribune, Feld spokeswoman Lisa Taylor said, “What I can tell you is, the CEC is still open and the elephants are still there.” However, Feld’s CEC website is not functioning, and has apparently been down for weeks. Ringling’s Circus elephants were put out to pasture with great fanfare in May 2016 after pressure from animal activists forced Feld to end the elephant’s acts and playing a big role in the closing of the 146 year old greatest show on earth.