MANATEE–A Manatee County man is shot in a drive by shooting.

Deputies say it happened on the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 25th Street East.

That’s where Charles Hughes got out of his car to approach a vehicle that was following too closely that’s when witnesses say they heard a pop and Hughes fell to ground.

The suspect fled north on 3rd Ave.

Hughes was taken to Blake Medical Center with injuries to his stomach and hand at this time his injuries do not appear life threating.