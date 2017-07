MANATEE–A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer is out of a job today after assaulting an inmate in his charge

The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Paul Wagner used excessive force on June 26th against an inmate at Manatee County Jail after an investigation Wagner was fired on July 6th, but is appealing the appeal hearing is scheduled for July 27th.

The State Attorney will decide whether to file criminal charges.

Wagner was hired as a corrections deputy in January of 2010.