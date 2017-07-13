LAKEWOOD RANCH- A local Suncoast business has a new eco-friendly way to clean trash and recycle bins.

Respectable Receptacle made their debut Thursday afternoon in Lakewood Ranch.

Field Operator James Bins says there are restrictive codes against homeowners using harsh chemicals to clean waste wins at home.

“The temperature of the water that’s cleaning these trash cans is 195 to 200 degree temperature. Everything is self– contained and it goes into the hopper. We take all of the contaminated waste and we properly dispose of it.”

Bins says they plan to expand commercially in the future.

