SARASOTA – The Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida partnered with Goodwill Manasota for a unique fashion show, where models weren’t the ones walking the runway.

It’s an event where Girl Scout badges and black dresses collided.

“This is our third annual little black dress event,” Veronica Brandon Miller, Vice President of Goodwill Manasota, said. “We are using women veterans as models.”

The girls teamed up with Goodwill Manasota to get the dresses, but they also got something much more valuable.

“The girls can really learn from role models,” Miller said.

Grace Townsend has been a Girl Scout for almost 10 years.

“I think it’s great,” Townsend said. “I like being able to work with different groups of people, especially people who have served our country.”

Each Girl Scout partnered with a veteran to walk down the runway, but the friendships started long before the event Thursday.

“Our girls have actually been working with the women veterans for many months. This is sort of the culmination of that collaboration,” Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida CEO Mary Anne Servian, said.

The Girl Scouts have learned from the veterans through obstacle courses and interviews.

“And trust me, the women are learning a lot more from the girl scouts,” Miller said. “It’s a beautiful partnership.”

Air Force veteran CJ Bannister is the director of veteran services for Goodwill Manasota. She’s been looking forward to the event for months.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am about it,” Bannister said. “We’ve had such an opportunity to instill patriotism into these girls.”

Patriotism: a lesson the Girl Scouts learn not only from the veterans, but also at their meetings.

“That’s what Girl Scouting teaches them,” Servian said. “It’s about patriotism, community service and giving back to our nation.”

The event raises plenty of money, but you can’t put a price on the girls’ smiles.

“Just watching the girls’ eyes light up about understanding that truly, you can do anything and you don’t need to set limits for yourself,” Bannister said.

Proceeds from the event go to Goodwill Manasota and Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida.