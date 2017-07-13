MANATEE—A reward is now being offered in the case of a man found murdered in his home last week.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 55 year old Dwayne Larry Hutchinson found when deputies responded to a burglary call on July 8th.

According to reports, deputies responded to the call at about 1:00 am, in the 16-hundred block of Zipperer Road in east Manatee County.

The Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for Hutchinson’s death Crime stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $3,000.