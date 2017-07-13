SARASOTA — A national investment radio show host made a cross–country trip to meet listeners on the Suncoast.

Bill Gunderson held a free seminar Thursday night at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Sarasota.

Gunderson is the president of Gunderson Capital Management, Inc., based in San Diego. His “Best Stocks Now Radio Hour” is broadcast along the Suncoast weekdays on AM-930 The Answer and AM-1380 The Biz. He’s also the creator of the Best Stocks Now App.

Gunderson remains bullish on the stock market.

“The first thing that people want to know, the bull market’s been going on now for eight years,” Gunderson told SNN before the seminar. “And this is one of the longest bull markets in history, but we’ve had some 15-year bull markets.

“It doesn’t mean it can’t go higher, and I’m going to try to talk to people about why it can go higher.”

Gunderson also told SNN the stock market follows earnings, and they have been on a steady rise.

The radio host will also be meeting with listeners on Friday in Sarasota. Next week, Gunderson is scheduled to conduct a seminar and greet listeners in Atlanta.