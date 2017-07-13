LONGBOAT KEY—Sarasota County Administrator Tom Harmer has accepted an offer to become the next town manager of Longboat Key.

He will replace Dave Bullock, when he retires in January.

The Longboat Key town Commission will consider a five-year contract with Harmer at its meeting next Monday including a $187,000 annual salary – well short of his more than $200,000 county salary.

Harmer plans to remain with the county through mid-December to “help facilitate a smooth transition.”

But neither he nor the commission discussed whether or how a search for a new County Administrator would be handled.