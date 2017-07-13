BUNKER HILL- Bunker Hill Vineyard & Winery is priding itself on being the greenest vineyard in the nation.

Larry and Lenora Woodham started making their own un-filtered wine 23 years ago.

But they opened their doors to the public for the first time in 2010.

the certified 100 percent green vineyard and winery rely on their customers for bottles, used soda can boxes, and even cups to re-use.

they ferment their wine in glass carboys instead of oak barrels, because the goal is to reduce their carbon footprint.

They also only use bark from trees without harming them.

the vineyard grows their own grapes and elderberries, they do not import juice to make their flavored wines.

To crush and to destemm the grapes they use manually operated equipment, eliminating the need to burn fossil fuel for electricity.

Their irrigation system is green too; they use solar panels to move the drip irrigation system.