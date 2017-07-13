SARASOTA—Ginger the dolphin, who was rescued and released years ago, was spotted with a newborn calf last week.

The Herald Tribune reports, the bottlenose dolphin was stranded on Siesta Beach in 2008 as a 3 year old, Mote Marine Lab’s Dolphin and Whale hospital discovered that she was dehydrated and suffering from a respiratory problem.

But more than a year later, Ginger was released.

The calf is Ginger’s second baby.

She now wears a radio transmitter that allows scientists with the Sarasota Dolphin Research program to monitor her they say Ginger’s reproduction is a good sign that she is a healthy, thriving dolphin.