SARASOTA—Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Blakely was laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery this afternoon.

Blakely succumbed to stage 4 lung cancer on Sunday he had been a sheriff’s deputy since 2003.

He served in the marine core, and was a mortarman during the first Gulf war he was also a volunteer at ground zero after 9-11.

He is survived by his wife Dee and their 2 children.