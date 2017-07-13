MANATEE- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a robbery home invasion.

It happened early Thursday morning on the 1200 block of Carmella Place in Manatee County.

Three masked suspects, two males and one possible female kicked down the front door of the house and demanded drugs and money.

The suspects were armed and fired shots into the air.

Manatee County Sheriff”s spokesperson Dave Bristow says there were 8 victims in the house, 4 of them minors.

“They actually hit two victims in the head and they told everyone to hit the ground and that’s when they kind of ransacked the place,” says Brisotw.

None of the victims suffered serious injuries and medical attention was denied.

This is still an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.