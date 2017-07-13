SARASOTA – Cardiologists are calling it a break through. Promising early research by Austrian scientists show a vaccine may lower cholesterol and prevent heart attacks.

“What if there’s a way we can somehow decrease cholesterol concentration in the bloodstream by basically having those cholesterol particles go back into the liver for example or other cells in the body,” asks Invasive Cardiologist Hakim Morsli.

That’s the idea behind the vaccine. “For the first time we have another type of medication outside of statins that have shown to significantly decrease cholesterol and therefore decrease cardiac events,” says Morsli.

It works by targeting PCSK9, an enzyme that increases cholesterol.

Morsli says there are two FDA approved vaccines already, but this goes a step further. “We want human beings to create their own antibodies against their own PCSK9 molecule,” he says.

The immunotherapy vaccine proved successful in mice, but it’s just now being tested in humans and it’s only phase one.

“There was a decrease in plaques in the arteries, decrease in inflammation markers, which we all know can lead to cardiac events and heart attacks,” says Morsli. “So this is very, very impressive data so far.”

I asked Morsli if there’s any way of knowing how long it will take for this to be on the market. “Too early, because we’re not guaranteed that this is going to hit the market either,” he says.

Safety is a big concern. Unlike a medication that can be stopped if the patient experiences bad side effects, Morsli says there’s no way to retract a vaccine unless there’s an antidote.

“Very promising data, but still very preliminary,” says Morsli. “We have to be optimistic [but] we have to be very cautious.”

Current FDA Approved vaccines require injections every 2 weeks; this one would be injected once a year. Morsli says it could take 5 years or longer to fully develop.