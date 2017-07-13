SARASOTA—-It’s been 7 long weeks without the Chick Fil A on Fruitville, but tomorrow bright and early at 6 am the doors reopen!

Before all the action unfolds in the morning, Chick Fil A held a private party Thursday night friends and family of workers got the first look at the new waiting line, expanded kitchen, and double drive thru.

You also might notice the new waterfall outside as well there’s no more playground, but the Fruitville spot added additional patio seating.

Again, Fruitville Chick Fil A is up and running tomorrow at 6 am, with family events continuing throughout the weekend.