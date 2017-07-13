SARASOTA- Sarasota housing Authority hosted their third annual Book ‘Em Cops and Kids Book giveaway.

Landing on National Summer Learning Day, Sarasota Police Officers gave away books to kids Thursday afternoon.

Kids who received books and apples were able to get ice cream.

Sarasota Housing Authority CEO William Russell says the goal is to turn low income neighborhoods from a book dessert into a book oasis.”

“Its really just a major effort of ours to make sure we’re getting books into the home where there typically aren’t any and that were fostering and encouraging literacy and reading skills and success in school,” says Russell.

Russell says the community coming together is what makes this event a big success.