Manatee- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a truck involved in a boat theft.

The suspects in the theft of a new 29 foot Crownline deck boat ripped down a fence before hitching up the boat and leaving, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The Herald-Tribune says, the theft occurred at 9 p.m. Tuesday at GT Marine, located at 7981 N. Tamiami Trail.

The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the boat and a white Ford F250 truck that was used during the theft. The boat was sitting just inside the fence line of the business. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.