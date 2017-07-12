SARASOTA- For the 20th year in a row, Center for Sight has participated in Mission Cataract.

The goal is to provide 100 patients with free cataract surgery because they don’t have insurance or resources.

On average a typical surgery can cost 1,500 and upward of 4,000 for each eye.

The 2017 Mission Cataract recipients had to apply in advance to qualify for the free surgery.

Patients range from 20 years old to 83 years old and are traveling as far as Texas to receive the vision saving surgery.

Jonathan Suarez is the youngest patient this year with a unique case.

He found out he had cataracts after the DMV told him to see an optometrist while trying to pass the vision portion of the driver license test.

It’s unusual for someone that young to have the eye condition but in Suarez’s case he also has type two diabetes which is a contributing factor.

He needs surgery on both eyes and that would have cost upward of $4,000 but with Mission Cataracts, he is getting both procedures done for free.

Center for Sight accepts applications to qualify for the free surgery year round.