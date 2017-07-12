SARASOTA —-The Sarasota Police Department’s June “warrant round-up” leads to 15 arrests.

The Narcotics unit and Street Crimes unit looked for suspects in the city selling controlled substances like Fentanyl the 15 people arrested face 18 charges, including sale of cocaine, possession of LSD, and sale of marijuana.

The suspects have a combined 269 prior felony charges Police say one other suspect, 25 year old Khalid Polk is still wanted.

Captain Corinne Stannish says they’re not giving up and they will continue working to keep the city safe.