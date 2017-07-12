VENICE- Residents in Venice geared up for a ride on the town.

“This is the first time I thought I would try and get up here,” says Debbie Salinas.

Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper organizes a 6 mile ride on the island of Venice, encouraging more people to ride and raising awareness.

“We incorporate sharrows, which are shared arrows , which means it’s a shared bike lane, with motorists and we also ride on some of the bike paths and bike buffered lanes, and so it’s just to show people how to ride in a group, how to ride safely on the road,’ says Culpepper.

It’s a way meet to meet new people, see the city in a different way and exercise.

“Even when its hot, it’s the best way to get some exercise , because you’re not walking and overheated I just enjoy riding on the island and its great,” says Salinas.

Experienced and beginner riders are all welcome. Tom McAuliffe hasn’t been on bike since he was 17.

“I’m sold, it’s fun I thought I would be a little more tired than I am, I think I’ll make it no problem,” says McAuliffe.

Sam King is not new to cycling.

“I moved to the area in 2014 to ride my bicycle because of the Venetian trial and the legacy trial and I’ve since branched out into riding on bicycle clubs,” says King.