SARASOTA—-The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Sarasota men on drug charges after a traffic stop at the intersection of Beneva Road and Meridale Road yesterday.

Deputies found Methamphetamine, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle driver Edward Jimenez was charged with possession of narcotic equipment with the intent to sell meth.

David Langford the passenger was charged with four counts of possession.

Both were transported to Sarasota County Jail.

Jimenez was released today on an $8,000 bond and Langford remains in custody on a $6,500 bond.