State Fire Marshall’s are still investigating what caused the fire that claimed the life of a 54-year-old Venice Man, and Sarasota County Fire Fighters are reaching out to try to prevent another tragedy.

They went door to door in the Venice Neighborhood today, asking homeowners if they had working smoke detectors, performing safety checks of homes, and replacing broken smoke detectors. Acting Battalion Chief Martin Davis says State Fire Marshall’s don’t know if smoke detectors were broken in the Venice home, but it’s a good time to educate the community on prevention.

“If that fire were to occur in the middle of the night while some of the residents are sleeping,” Davis said. “The difference that that smoke detector, the safety advantage that that smoke detector provides, can give the residents an opportunity to exit the structure safely, whereas being awoken to an actual live fire situation.”

Sarasota County Fire Department is asking homeowners to make sure they check they’re smoke detectors regularly and replace detectors more than 10 years old. If you would like the Sarasota County Fire Department to perform a safety check in your home, you can call 941 861–2290.