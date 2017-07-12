MANATEE— The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is putting out a warning about a Power Company scam.

Here’s how it works: An alleged representative of the power company calls and says your power will be turned off in 30 minutes if there is no collection of payment.

They give you a toll free number to call, and instruct you to give your credit card information.

It’s not the power company and criminals are attempting to defraud your credit card information.

If this happens to you, make sure to look up the appropriate power company’s contact info, and then call them to determine if payment is actually needed.

If you are ever a victim of a scam, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.