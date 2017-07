SARASOTA—-Drivers in Sarasota may soon breathe a sigh of relief, as the city announces the Osprey Avenue bridge is set to reopen.

The bridge will reopen on Friday by 4 p.m.

The bridge had been closed since august of last year to allow work crews to install two microtunnel segments as part of the Lift Station 87 project.

This was only the first phase of the project and there are two phases left.

The third is scheduled to be finished by 2019