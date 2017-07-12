Venice- Dispute over mitigation fees between the city of Venice and Neal Communities will now head to circuit court.

Following a unanimous vote, it was determined a circuit court will decide who’s responsible for the legality of extraordinary mitigation fees during voluntary annexations. According to the herald tribune, for about two years, Neal communities have been paying those fees under protest, while negotiating with the city on a possible solution. City attorney David Persson noted that the court case would impact all pre-annexation agreements.

That would mean repayment of $1.2 million in extraordinary mitigation fees it collected in the past four years.