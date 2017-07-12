SARASOTA — 54 holes was not enough to claim victory at the Palm Aire Masters. Four players stood above the rest, needing a playoff to win the grand prize and to be named the West Florida Golf Tour’s first major champion of the summer.

Two local pros were in the running, Sarasota’s Michael Visacki and North Port’s Sebastian Mark. Joining them was Chilean Hugo Leon who shot a –7 under 63 to get into sudden death and Argentinian Jorge Fernandez Valdes of the PGA Latin America Tour. All four finished -13 under and went back to the first tee to settle it.

After Visacki overshot the green his best chance was to make par and hope his three adversaries would miss birdie putts. Leon would dash those hopes, finding the bottom of the cup outside twenty feet. That put the pressure on Valdes to force another hole, but he ended up just missing right.

Leon wins the match in remarkable fashion, amazed not only to win, but also to be in contention after starting the day several shots back of the lead.