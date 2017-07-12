SARASOTA COUNTY-Bird Key got the attention of the fire department.

Sarasota County Fire Department reports they received a call around 5:30 this evening for a gas leak at Bob White Drive.

A neighbor reported the odor of gas coming from a house under construction.

The fire department was able to get the leak under control.

TECO was on the scene to make repairs on the gas line to get the house back in service.

Battalion Chief Craig Gerardi says the gas line was struck and caused it to leak.

“Our Hazmat personnel dug up the gas line and found a leak on a saddle that attaches to the main two inch gas line.”

There was no structural damage and no one was injured.