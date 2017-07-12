SARASOTA – Our gut bacteria may be more important than we thought, it can actually impact our mood.

Has your doctor ever told you to take probiotics while you’re on medication? That’s to protect your gut bacteria, which plays a vital role in our health.

“They control our health, and our weight, and absolutely our mood,” says Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Bonni London.

London says the stomach is filled with these bacteria. “Microbiome, which basically is this ecosystem of bacteria in our gut, we actually have about 10 times more bacteria than human cells,” she explains.

This bacteria has a direct path to our brain, and our happiness. “95% of serotonin and 50% of dopamine are produced by the bacteria in our gut,” says London.

“There’s a constant cross talk there’s something called the vagus nerve that connects your brain to your gut,” says London. “Actually it goes the other way too, when you’re stressed that can actually effect the bacteria in your gut as well.”

So when we’re stressed and eat fatty foods, we’re telling our body to crave more. “As far as improvement in your mood try to limit the high processed foods and try to get in more fruits and vegetables and healthy fats,” says London.

London says simple changes to your diet can go a long way. “I had a therapist come to me who said ever since she started changing her diet she doesn’t have anxiety anymore that she suffered her whole life,” says London.

Taking probiotics can’t hurt. “The word means as a supplement to a healthy diet,” says London. “So nothing’s going to outdo not making great choices in your regular meal, that being said I definitely recommend it.”

For more information visit London’s website.