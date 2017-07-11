SARASOTA—Deputy Kevin Blakely, a 14 year veteran of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, died over the weekend after a battle with stage 4 lung cancer.

The Herald Tribune reports Blakely, also a Gulf War veteran and 9-11 volunteer, may have breathed in chemicals at ground zero or possibly on the battlefield, contributing to the cancer diagnosis.

The 54 year old served as a U.S. Marine Core Mortarman from 1991 to 1995.

Before he was discharged as a Sergeant, he was awarded seven medals including the southwest Asia service medal, the armed forces expeditionary medal for a tour in Somalia, and the good conduct medal.

He leaves behind his wife dee and their two children Kevin and Danielle