SARASOTA- One of the few natural remaining shoreline along Phillippi creek is threatened

Project Manager and Senior Scientist at VHB , an engineering firm, Ronnie Van Fleet says the exotic plants are taking over the natural habitat for plants and wildlife.

“Is the nuisance exotic species like Brazilian pepper , carrot wood , air potato and a number of other exotic species,” says Fleet. Unfortunately, they dominate the landscape and they out compete the native species for sunlight and sometimes nutrients as well,” he says.

Orchid Oak restoration project hopes to restore the natural environment.

“Native wildlife species do not prefer these exotic species, so we are trying to remove them for the benefit of wildlife and fish, says Fleet.

The total cost of the project is $22,00 with $10,00 coming from Sarasota County’s Neighborhood Grand Program.

Mote Marine’s Senior Scientist Ken Leber says there are species depending on the creek for freshwater.

“They provide nursery habitats for baby fishes and the fish one we are most interested in , is common snook. For a variety of reasons, not only is it one of the most magical fishes in Florida, and we are trying to understand its life cycle even better than its already known,” says Leber.

It’s a 2 phase project beginning this month to make sure these exotic plants are not taking over.

“The goal of the project is to plant native species. The reason we plant native species, because when we remove exotic there’s actually an area that won’t be colonized by anything and what we want is native plants to occupy that area instead of what would normally come back as exotic–ness in species,” says Leber.

Phase one will restore the four acres along the creek which is approximately 2,000 feet of shoreline.

Orchid Oaks is looking for volunteers to help with phase one of the project on August 12th.

For more information contact Ronnie Van Pelt at (941) 256-7159