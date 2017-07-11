Sarasota- A large restoration project is slated for a portion of Sarasota’s Phillippi Creek

Almost 40 years after orchid oaks was built, non-indigenous invasive plants are threatening the health of the creek’s ecosystem, as well as the larger Sarasota bay estuary. The Herald Tribune says, beginning July 15th, the preserve off Tuttle Avenue north of bee ridge road will undergo a large restoration project to remove the plants and restore its natural habitat for plants and wildlife.

The location is important for improving the creek’s water quality before it reaches Sarasota bay three miles downstream. The total cost of the project is $22,000 with $10,000 coming from Sarasota County’s neighborhood grant program. Phase one will restore the four acres along the creek, involving approximately 2,000 feet of shoreline.