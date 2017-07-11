Sarasota- Sarasota city leaders will not entertain a property tax rate increase this year.

Instead, the city will use money previously set aside for its downtown redevelopment agency and utilities department cash to close any budget gaps for the next fiscal year. According to the Herald Tribune, the moves will close an expected $882,000 gap without raising the property tax.

Next Monday the commission will consider setting its tentative, not to exceed tax rate at its current 3.17 mills, or about or about $3.17 per $1,000 of a property’s taxable value. If the rate is approved, the commission would not be able to reconsider any increase and it would set the stage for detailed public hearings on the budget proposal in September.