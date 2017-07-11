SARASOTA — MTV has released the trailer for the reality show “Siesta Key,” filmed right here on the Suncoast.

The Herald Tribune reports the 10-episode series follows a group of 19- to 25 year-olds over a summer, with some returning home from college while others live full-time in Sarasota.

The show has caused controversy with locals concerned it will transform their upscale coastal community with the world-famous beach into the next Jersey Shore.

The show was created by Gary Kompothecras of ‘Ask Gary’ fame his son Alex will be a prominent character in the series.

Kompothecras paid for a Jacksonville production company to film a pilot and MTV picked up the show about a year later.

The show is premiering July 31st.

If you would like to watch the trailer click here