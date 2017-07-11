SARASOTA COUNTY-One group is appealing to keep its dog business in North Port

Joseph Neuman requested a special exemption to keep selling puppies during a city council meeting in North Port on Tuesday night.

“Sarasota In Defense of Animals” website says his group “Florida Pups” used to run “Puppy’s R Us” in Sarasota.

The web site states the company bought from a puppy mill broker. In January 2016 Sarasota County passed an ordinance banning the use of puppy mills by retailers.

Doctor Sandra Zellick is opposing the exemption.

“They’re not breeders, they’re not exhibitors, they just sell puppies that they get from somewhere else.”

We’ll provide an update on the hearing later on tonight.