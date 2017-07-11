SARASOTA- The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 54-year-old Ramon Gonzalez for two counts of animal cruelty.

According to Gonzales, the deputies were called to the property due to a noise complaint of chickens and roosters.

Gonzales does not own the birds but once deputies arrived they noticed malnourished animals.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Agricultural Unit observed several livestock that seemed to be unhealthy and called a local veterinarian to come check it out.

The veterinarian confirmed the deputies’ initial thought and eight animals were signed over to deputies.

Four cows, two horses, a miniature horse and a donkey were taken away to get rehabilitated.

Gonzales says, his animals lost weight because of the drought and hay was not easily available but he was feeding them and even giving them fattener which nothing seemed to help.

After the animals were confiscated mid-June, on July 3rd a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was arrested on July 6th.

