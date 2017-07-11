BRADENTON – An iconic fixture at the South Florida Museum found a new home this week, but the museum has plans on how to replace it.

The Hernando de Soto equestrian statue was pulled up by its roots on Monday, after making its home at the museum in 1972.

“It was part of the exhibits in the interior of the museum. And then in 1980, when the plaza was being constructed, it was mounted out there in the courtyard as part of the process of building that outside the exhibit area,” South Florida Museum CEO Brynne Anne Besio said.

The de Soto statue contributed to the Spanish feel of the courtyard, which they modeled after one in Barcarrota, Spain.

“There’s been some affiliation with Barcarrota because of the landing of de Soto’s area,” Besio said, “and the museum was trying to replicate that time in the 80’s, so it certainly helped contribute to that story line as we talked about the history of that area.”

And now the statue’s owner, the Hernando de Soto Historical Society, is finding it a new home.

“The de Soto crew, they are building their own facility in their own courtyard and they asked if they could have the statue and it was a nice fit,” Besio said.

The sculpture will eventually go to a new 10,000-sq.-ft. Spanish-style museum, near Lecom park and Darwin Brewing Company.

Instead of replacing the statue with another historical figure, the museum has something else in mind.

“We’d like to rebuild the fountain. People love water. Especially when kids are out in the courtyard,” Besio said. “You’ll get to listen to the water, especially for our evening events. It’s nice to have it there”.

The move comes after the museum purchased the Hernando de Soto Society’s property at Third Ave. W. and Ninth St. W., making room for a $12 million expansion to create the future museum.