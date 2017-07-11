MANATEE COUNTY-A fatal drowning claims the life of a child on Tuesday.

Manatee County Sheriff Office reports they received a call around 1pm for a 2 year old girl drowning in a pool on Sycamore Avenue on Anna Maria Island.

The girl was inside with two siblings and the mother.

The mother noticed the child was missing and found her in the pool.

Deputies were on the scene trying to save the life of the child.

The girl was transported to Blake Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At this this time the incident appears to be accidental but the investigation is ongoing.