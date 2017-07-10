SARASOTA —-Sarasota Police spot a strange sight in north Sarasota a car driving in reverse.

On Saturday night around 10:15 officers were in the area of 29th street and Goodrich Avenue investigating a report of shots fired. While in the area, officers saw 26 year old Summer Lemieux of Sarasota, driving in reverse on Goodrich Avenue.

After pulling her over, they spotted marijuana on the dashboard.

A search of the car revealed a quarter pound of pot, some cocaine, and prescription drugs.

She is charged with 2 counts of felony drug possession.