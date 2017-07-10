SARASOTA —-A Sarasota man is arrested for animal cruelty after eight animals were found malnourished on his property.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 54 year old Ramon Gonzalez.

After agricultural unit deputies found four cows, two horses, a miniature horse and a donkey on the property at 340 Sinclair drive on June 16th.

All the animals appeared underweight the next day deputies removed the animals from the property and transferred them out for rehabilitation.

Gonzalez was arrested on July 6th, and charged with felony animal cruelty