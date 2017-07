SARASOTA —Three people are critically injured Sunday during a 3-vehicle crash on I-75 north at Mile Marker 219.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a Kia Sportage made an improper lane change, striking a Nissan frontier. Troopers say that vehicle was pushed into a Hhyundai Veracruz.

Six young people ranging between 17 and 20 years old were injured in the chain-reaction crash, three of them critically.