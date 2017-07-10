Sarasota- Mote’s shelf survey could help scientists improve red tide forecasts.

According to the Herald Tribune the survey is a research project conducted every eight weeks at 14 stations within the West Florida shelf, where scientists believe the red tide bloom originates. Mote Marine Lab scientists use six hydraulic tubes to collect samples from the gulf there to test for salinity, water cloudiness and other factors that could play a role in the nutrients and organisms present.

By collecting data at various depths and times of year, it’s hoped the water samples will shed light on patterns that occur prior to a red tide bloom, during a bloom and once a bloom has gone. Once they understand those, scientists have a better shot at being able to more accurately predict when and where red tide may occur.