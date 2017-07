MANATEE—-A heroin dealer is off the streets in Manatee County.

A special investigations unit began to track 37 year old Joshua Smith, who they say has been an active heroin dealer in the area, and located him this morning at a local motel.

Smith was arrested with trafficking amounts of meth, and the highly dangerous fentanyl, along with violation of probation.

Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.