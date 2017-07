SARASOTA —- Governor Rick Scott will be hosting a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday afternoon in Sarasota, creating new penalties relating to Opioids.

The bill will be signed at THE Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center. Bill H-B 477 will create new penalties and enhance existing penalties relating to Opioids including Fentanyl.

Governor Scott declared back in May that this bill will help communities fight the opioid epidemic and keep Florida Families and Visitors safe.